Clarim Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLRM) Shares Up 0.2%

Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.70. 1,233 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 11,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLRM. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,156,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $966,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,415,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,462,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,862,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

