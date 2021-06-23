ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lithia Motors worth $9,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth $6,075,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth $5,404,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.92.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LAD traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $323.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,895. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $359.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.51 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.83.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 7.70%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

