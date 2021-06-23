ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $55.87 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,312 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $55,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,354,103,000 after acquiring an additional 273,958 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,397,896,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,224,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,432,273,000 after acquiring an additional 366,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,272,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,900,872,000 after acquiring an additional 552,219 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.14.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $396.52. The stock had a trading volume of 81,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,088. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.58. The stock has a market cap of $374.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $285.57 and a twelve month high of $425.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,668. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

