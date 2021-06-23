ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $59.29 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.1% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $59,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,540.39. 25,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,389.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,545.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,907.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $168,672,579 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

