ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $61.76 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.2% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $61,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,443.16. 31,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,455.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,340.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

