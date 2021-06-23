ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $9.75 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GS traded up $2.86 on Wednesday, reaching $360.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $361.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.91.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

