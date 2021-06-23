ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the period. Generac accounts for about 0.9% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Generac worth $25,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,169,000 after purchasing an additional 810,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $136,036,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,560,000 after purchasing an additional 514,998 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after purchasing an additional 334,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,484,000 after purchasing an additional 243,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.64.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,890 shares of company stock worth $8,306,590. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC traded up $9.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $406.01. 10,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,564. The business has a 50 day moving average of $328.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.63 and a 1-year high of $399.58.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

