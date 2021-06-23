ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,497 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 1.4% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $38,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.96.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $311.82. The stock had a trading volume of 73,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $318.88. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.25 and a 12-month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

