ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Etsy accounts for about 0.8% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Etsy worth $23,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total transaction of $181,972.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,972.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total transaction of $1,219,612.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,146.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.29. 105,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,269,995. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.53 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETSY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.17.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

