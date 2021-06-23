ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 23,507 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,507 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.9% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $52,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in PayPal by 681.8% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in PayPal by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 105,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,540,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $286.87. 201,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,319,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $336.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.29 and a 12 month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

