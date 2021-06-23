ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 6,100 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.70. 34,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,285. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $185.32 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,793.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

