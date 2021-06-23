ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 7,600 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $14,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 32.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 435,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,713,000 after purchasing an additional 106,064 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth $91,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $4,387,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.57.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $191.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,094. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.82. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

