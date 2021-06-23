ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:YLDE) Trading 0.3% Higher

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:YLDE) traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.70 and last traded at $39.68. 24,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average session volume of 7,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.56.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.69.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.