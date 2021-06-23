Clever DeFi (CLVA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9,212.00

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded down 26.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Clever DeFi has a total market cap of $973,709.44 and approximately $9,212.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Clever DeFi has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. One Clever DeFi coin can now be bought for $1.23 or 0.00003668 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00046974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00111558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00173092 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,486.31 or 1.00117188 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Clever DeFi Coin Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 799,542 coins and its circulating supply is 793,721 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

