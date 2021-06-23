Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition (NYSE:CLIM) Shares Down 0.1%

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 24,956 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 54,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned about 0.14% of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

