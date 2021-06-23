Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 602,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 36,082,297 shares.The stock last traded at $13.61 and had previously closed at $12.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLOV. Bank of America cut Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.33 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 50.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at $76,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at $78,000. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.