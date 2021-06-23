CM Life Sciences III (NASDAQ:CMLTU) Stock Price Up 1.3%

CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU)’s stock price rose 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.82. Approximately 153,595 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 148,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74.

CM Life Sciences III Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMLTU)

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.