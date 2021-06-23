CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Lowered by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CME. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.73.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,376. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.88. The stock has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

