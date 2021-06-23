Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Position Cut by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cognex by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,950,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,572,669,000 after purchasing an additional 393,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cognex by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,223,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,014,451,000 after acquiring an additional 154,938 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cognex by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,876,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $404,704,000 after acquiring an additional 209,608 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cognex by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,310,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,461,000 after acquiring an additional 639,148 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $153,924,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CGNX traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $79.58. 487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,553. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $56.92 and a twelve month high of $101.82. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.10.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.