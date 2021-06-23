CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CWBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CohBar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Chardan Capital upped their price target on CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on CohBar in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Get CohBar alerts:

Shares of CohBar stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,743. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 7.39. CohBar has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.45.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Sell-side analysts forecast that CohBar will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWBR. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CohBar by 173.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of CohBar by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20,075 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CohBar by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CohBar by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CohBar by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 60,832 shares during the period. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.