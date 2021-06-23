CoinPoker (CHP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $64.00

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $64.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One CoinPoker coin can now be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00053793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00020346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.53 or 0.00604680 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00039818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00078054 BTC.

CoinPoker Coin Profile

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

