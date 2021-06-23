Colicity (NASDAQ:COLI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 2,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 38,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

About Colicity (NASDAQ:COLI)

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Colicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.