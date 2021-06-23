Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIGI. TheStreet cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $115.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.12 and a beta of 1.62. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $120.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.61.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.37 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,173,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 888.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,277,000 after acquiring an additional 121,477 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

