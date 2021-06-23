Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

CMCO opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.