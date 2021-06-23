Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 56.81 ($0.74). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 56.81 ($0.74), with a volume of 528,778 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £299.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile (LON:COD)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

