Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

CFRUY stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $12.35. 350,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $13.03.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

