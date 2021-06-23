Comparing Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) & Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) and Ouster (NYSE:OUST) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ekso Bionics and Ouster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ekso Bionics -181.89% -94.26% -41.24% Ouster N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ekso Bionics and Ouster, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ekso Bionics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ouster 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ekso Bionics presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.68%. Ouster has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.08%. Given Ekso Bionics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ekso Bionics is more favorable than Ouster.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ekso Bionics and Ouster’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ekso Bionics $8.88 million 7.55 -$15.82 million ($1.61) -3.29 Ouster N/A N/A -$2.70 million N/A N/A

Ouster has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ekso Bionics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Ekso Bionics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Ouster shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ekso Bionics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ouster beats Ekso Bionics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and rents exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets. The EksoWorks segment designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and rents exoskeleton devices to allow able-bodied users to perform difficult repetitive work for extended periods. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation and OttoBock Healthcare Product GmbH. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

