Comparing New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) and New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Firsthand Technology Value Fund and New Mountain Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund $3.65 million 10.80 -$22.95 million N/A N/A New Mountain Finance $273.71 million 4.58 $58.47 million $1.21 10.70

New Mountain Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Firsthand Technology Value Fund.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Firsthand Technology Value Fund and New Mountain Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund 781.32% 1.09% 1.03% New Mountain Finance 105.61% 9.56% 3.79%

Volatility and Risk

Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Mountain Finance has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and New Mountain Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Firsthand Technology Value Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A New Mountain Finance 0 2 2 0 2.50

New Mountain Finance has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential downside of 5.41%. Given New Mountain Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Mountain Finance is more favorable than Firsthand Technology Value Fund.

Summary

New Mountain Finance beats Firsthand Technology Value Fund on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings. In addition, it also makes investments in connection with the acquisition or divestiture of companies or divisions of companies. The fund seeks to invest through direct investments in private companies, negotiations with selling shareholders, and in organized secondary marketplaces for private securities. It may also invest in micro-cap publicly traded companies and also make investments in securities of public companies. The fund seeks to invest in private technology, information technology, cleantech sector, and companies that possess patents and other defensible intellectual property rights with a focus on Internet, consumer electronics, computer hardware, computer software, social networking, computer peripherals, solar photovoltaic, energy efficiency, solid-state lighting, water purification, wind-generated electricity, fuel cells, bio-fuels, electronic components, semiconductors, telecommunications, and advanced materials. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources. It invests primarily in equity securities of private companies in the United States. However the fund also invests in securities of public companies located outside of the United States. It seeks to invest between $1 million and $10 million each in its investee companies. The fund structures its equity investments as preferred stock, common stock, warrants, limited partnership interests, options, other beneficial ownership interests, convertible debt, short term debt investments, high-yield bonds, and distressed debt. It prefers to control, be represented on, or have observer rights on the board of directors of a portfolio company. The fund seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisition by other industry participants, initial public offering of common stock, or other capital market transaction.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. It typically invests between $10 million and $50 million. Within middle market it seeks to invest in companies having EBITDA between $20 million and $200 million. It prefers to invest in equity interests, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants, or options received in connection with its debt investments and directly in the equity of private companies. The fund makes investments through both primary originations and open-market secondary purchases. It invests primarily in debt securities that are rated below investment grade and have contractual unlevered returns of 10% to 15%. The firm may also invest in distressed debt and related opportunities and prefers to invest in targets having private equity sponsorship. It seeks to hold its investments between five years and ten years. The fund prefer to have majority stake in companies.

