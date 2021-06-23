Comparing Playtika (PLTK) and Its Rivals

Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK) is one of 110 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Playtika to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Playtika and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.37 billion $92.10 million 98.88 Playtika Competitors $1.10 billion $4.53 million 26.88

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Playtika is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Playtika and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika N/A N/A N/A Playtika Competitors -24.98% -1,870.53% -8.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.6% of Playtika shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Playtika and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 0 2 9 0 2.82 Playtika Competitors 594 2934 4476 87 2.50

Playtika presently has a consensus price target of $37.36, indicating a potential upside of 57.45%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 17.29%. Given Playtika’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Playtika is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Playtika beats its rivals on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel.

