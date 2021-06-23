Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s stock price rose 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.78. Approximately 35,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,806,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

CRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.46.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $340.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.