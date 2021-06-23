Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CNXC. Barrington Research began coverage on Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Concentrix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concentrix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.75.
Shares of NASDAQ CNXC traded up $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,490. Concentrix has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $163.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion and a PE ratio of 26.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.
In related news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 359,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $52,344,207.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,940,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,802,883. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $716,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,272 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,499.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,754 shares of company stock worth $54,642,707 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
