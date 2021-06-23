Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNXC. Barrington Research began coverage on Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Concentrix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concentrix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC traded up $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,490. Concentrix has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $163.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion and a PE ratio of 26.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 359,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $52,344,207.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,940,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,802,883. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $716,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,272 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,499.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,754 shares of company stock worth $54,642,707 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

