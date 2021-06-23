Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Major Shareholder Sells $87,505.26 in Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) major shareholder Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. sold 3,363 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $87,505.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,392.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. sold 998 shares of Conn’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,223.44.

CONN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98. Conn’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $760.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.61.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Conn’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Conn’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 88,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 23.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

