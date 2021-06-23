Constellation Brands (STZ.B) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 30th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%.

STZ.B opened at $223.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.40. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $107.51 and a 12 month high of $211.39. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

