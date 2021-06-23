Constellation Brands (STZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Constellation Brands to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $224.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

