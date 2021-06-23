Contentos Trading Down 35.2% Over Last Week (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Contentos has a total market cap of $33.54 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos coin can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Contentos has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00054489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00020637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.16 or 0.00616423 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00040625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00078408 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,021,712,550 coins. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

