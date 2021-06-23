ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,915,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046,296 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of ContextLogic worth $61,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Avory & Company LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at $11,590,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth about $1,584,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

In other news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $4,160,994.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,994.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $27,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,320.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 945,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,421,839 over the last three months. 32.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WISH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

Shares of WISH opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.30. ContextLogic Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $32.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. The business’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ContextLogic Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH).

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.