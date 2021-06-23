Contrasting FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) & Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) and FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.1% of Katapult shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of FlexShopper shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of FlexShopper shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Katapult and FlexShopper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Katapult N/A -744.22% -14.74% FlexShopper -0.36% N/A -0.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Katapult and FlexShopper’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Katapult N/A N/A -$31.93 million N/A N/A FlexShopper $102.08 million 0.58 -$340,000.00 ($0.17) -16.41

FlexShopper has higher revenue and earnings than Katapult.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Katapult and FlexShopper, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Katapult 0 1 0 0 2.00 FlexShopper 0 0 2 0 3.00

Katapult presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.50%. FlexShopper has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 34.41%. Given FlexShopper’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FlexShopper is more favorable than Katapult.

Summary

FlexShopper beats Katapult on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc., doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership. The company offers its services to acquire the online or in-store purchases of electronics, appliances, furniture, musical instruments, and more. Katapult Group, Inc. was formerly known as Cognical Inc and changed its name to Katapult Group, Inc. in February 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc., a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

