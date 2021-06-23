Contrasting Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) & Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) and Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Oyster Point Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics -428.95% -68.36% -24.28% Oyster Point Pharma N/A -37.16% -35.17%

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Oyster Point Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics $17.44 million 27.51 -$49.91 million ($1.99) -7.41 Oyster Point Pharma N/A N/A -$70.52 million ($2.92) -6.57

Harpoon Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Oyster Point Pharma. Harpoon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oyster Point Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.9% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Harpoon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oyster Point Pharma has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Harpoon Therapeutics and Oyster Point Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics 0 3 6 0 2.67 Oyster Point Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Harpoon Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.17%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than Oyster Point Pharma.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics beats Oyster Point Pharma on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. It is also developing HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer and other mesothelin-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN328, a product candidate in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors. The company has a discovery collaboration and license agreement with AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd. to develop and commercialize products that incorporate our proprietary TriTAC platform technology together with soluble T cell receptors. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It is also developing OC-01 for neurotrophic keratopathy. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

