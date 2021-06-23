Contrasting U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) and Falcon Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:FCAC)

Falcon Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:FCAC) and U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Falcon Capital Acquisition and U.S. Physical Therapy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$17.38 million N/A N/A U.S. Physical Therapy $422.97 million 3.50 $35.19 million $2.99 38.43

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than Falcon Capital Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Falcon Capital Acquisition and U.S. Physical Therapy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A U.S. Physical Therapy 7.73% 14.19% 6.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Falcon Capital Acquisition and U.S. Physical Therapy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Physical Therapy 0 0 2 0 3.00

U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus price target of $132.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.30%. Given U.S. Physical Therapy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Physical Therapy is more favorable than Falcon Capital Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.3% of Falcon Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats Falcon Capital Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Falcon Capital Acquisition

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. The company provides industrial injury prevention services, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments through physical therapists and specialized certified athletic trainers for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 544 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 39 states; and managed 38 physical therapy facilities. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Houston, Texas.

