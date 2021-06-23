Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Given a C$8.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2021

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) received a C$8.75 price target from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Laurentian set a C$9.25 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$10.50 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

CVE:CTS traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.45. 854,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$6.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.44.

About Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.