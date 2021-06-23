Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Given a C$8.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) received a C$8.75 price target from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Laurentian set a C$9.25 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$10.50 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

CVE:CTS traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.45. 854,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$6.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.44.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

