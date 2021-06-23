Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Given a C$8.75 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) has been assigned a C$8.75 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 35.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CTS. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$10.50 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Laurentian set a C$9.25 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

CVE CTS traded up C$0.29 on Wednesday, reaching C$6.45. The company had a trading volume of 854,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$6.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.44.

About Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

