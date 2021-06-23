Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Given a C$8.75 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) has been assigned a C$8.75 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 35.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CTS. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$10.50 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Laurentian set a C$9.25 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

CVE CTS traded up C$0.29 on Wednesday, reaching C$6.45. The company had a trading volume of 854,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$6.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.44.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

