Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.48 Billion

Analysts expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to report $4.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.43 billion and the highest is $4.53 billion. Core-Mark posted sales of $4.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year sales of $17.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $17.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CORE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORE. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 45.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 18,853.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.24. Core-Mark has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

