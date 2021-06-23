CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) will report earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. CoreSite Realty also reported earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $6.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COR shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.44.

NYSE:COR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.72. The company had a trading volume of 337,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,558. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.25. CoreSite Realty has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 92.66%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $486,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,912.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $90,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,599.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $726,969 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

