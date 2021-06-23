Cornerstone Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $125.54. 1,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,416. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $132.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.17.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

