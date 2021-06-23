Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) by 201.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,163 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 53.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 76.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 135.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 35,523 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,906,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,040,000 after buying an additional 432,213 shares during the period. 56.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $8.90. 53,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,727. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $9.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%.

In other Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund news, Director Bill Maher bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $60,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,353 shares in the company, valued at $107,224.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rahn K. Porter bought 5,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,608 shares in the company, valued at $91,653.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,793 shares of company stock worth $170,942. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

