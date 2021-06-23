Cornerstone Advisors LLC Increases Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 250.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 70.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.11. 564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,461. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.27. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.00 and a beta of 0.20.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,329,659.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.91.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

