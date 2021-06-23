Cornerstone Advisors LLC Invests $1.77 Million in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 265,663 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 327.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 21.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,445 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter.

KMF traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,688. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.07. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $7.74.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

