Cornerstone Advisors LLC Lowers Position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 73.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 353,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000,048 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 61.5% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

GGN traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.05. 9,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,362. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

