Cornerstone Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 225,000 Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 225,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 230,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 48,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 108.0% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 409,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of KYN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.70. 399,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,128. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.07. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.