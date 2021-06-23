Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 78.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,184,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,791 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,679 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,375,000 after purchasing an additional 820,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,469,000 after purchasing an additional 523,212 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

WM traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.75. 6,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,299. The firm has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.08. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.45 and a 52-week high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,838 shares of company stock valued at $19,867,750 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.